Comparison of Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) and Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products Inc. 87 8.43 N/A 3.89 23.38 Varian Medical Systems Inc. 129 3.11 N/A 3.62 32.45

Table 1 demonstrates Utah Medical Products Inc. and Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Varian Medical Systems Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Utah Medical Products Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Utah Medical Products Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Varian Medical Systems Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Utah Medical Products Inc. and Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 17.6% Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 10.9%

Risk & Volatility

Utah Medical Products Inc. has a beta of 0.82 and its 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Varian Medical Systems Inc. has a 0.83 beta which is 17.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Utah Medical Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 5.4. Competitively, Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Utah Medical Products Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.4% of Utah Medical Products Inc. shares and 94.4% of Varian Medical Systems Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Utah Medical Products Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Utah Medical Products Inc. 3.28% -0.18% 8.06% -2.9% -4.07% 9.52% Varian Medical Systems Inc. -12.29% -15.94% -12.97% -11.4% 4.24% 3.58%

For the past year Utah Medical Products Inc. was more bullish than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Utah Medical Products Inc. beats Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. The company also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit. In addition, it provides LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes; other UTMD supplies and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel; FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; holmium laser fibers; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Further, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. The company markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, womenÂ’s health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. It sells its products through direct sales, independent manufacturerÂ’s representatives, distributors, national hospital distribution companies, other medical device manufacturers and companies, and independent medical product distributors. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment simulation, verification equipment, and accessories; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Imaging Components segment offers X-ray imaging components for use in radiographic or fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, special procedures, computed tomography, computer aided diagnostics, and industrial applications. It also provides Linatron X-ray accelerators, imaging processing software, and image detection products for security and inspection purposes. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and end-users. In addition, the company offers products and systems for delivering proton therapy; and develops technologies in the areas of digital X-ray imaging, volumetric and functional imaging, and improved X-ray sources. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.