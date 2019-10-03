Comparison of Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) and Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Both Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products Inc. 96 0.00 3.20M 3.89 23.38 Teleflex Incorporated 352 2.28 46.08M 3.91 86.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Utah Medical Products Inc. and Teleflex Incorporated. Teleflex Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Utah Medical Products Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Utah Medical Products Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Utah Medical Products Inc. and Teleflex Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products Inc. 3,320,880.03% 19.9% 17.6% Teleflex Incorporated 13,108,784.71% 7.4% 3%

Risk and Volatility

Utah Medical Products Inc. has a beta of 0.82 and its 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Teleflex Incorporated’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

6.5 and 5.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Utah Medical Products Inc. Its rival Teleflex Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 1.4 respectively. Utah Medical Products Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Teleflex Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Utah Medical Products Inc. and Teleflex Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Teleflex Incorporated 0 1 6 2.86

Meanwhile, Teleflex Incorporated’s average target price is $376.86, while its potential upside is 15.85%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Utah Medical Products Inc. and Teleflex Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 70.4% and 94.4% respectively. About 0.5% of Utah Medical Products Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Teleflex Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Utah Medical Products Inc. 3.28% -0.18% 8.06% -2.9% -4.07% 9.52% Teleflex Incorporated -1.83% 1.15% 21.07% 24.61% 25.47% 31.44%

For the past year Utah Medical Products Inc. was less bullish than Teleflex Incorporated.

Summary

On 12 of the 14 factors Teleflex Incorporated beats Utah Medical Products Inc.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. The company also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit. In addition, it provides LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes; other UTMD supplies and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel; FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; holmium laser fibers; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Further, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. The company markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, womenÂ’s health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. It sells its products through direct sales, independent manufacturerÂ’s representatives, distributors, national hospital distribution companies, other medical device manufacturers and companies, and independent medical product distributors. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products consisting of Arrow branded catheters and related devices for critical care therapies, including the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and withdrawal of blood samples; interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and anesthesia products, such as airway management products under the LMA and Rusch brands, and pain management products under the Arrow brand. The company also provides surgical products, such as ligating clips and fascial closure systems; bladeless access ports, sutures, and other surgical instruments; and single-use and reusable products for surgical procedures under the Deknatel, Pilling, Kmedic, Hem-o-lok, and Weck brands. In addition, it offers medical devices for use in critical care, surgical, and cardiac care applications; and respiratory care products, such as oxygen therapy, aerosol therapy, spirometry, and ventilation management products under the Hudson RCI brand. Further, the company provides cardiac care products comprising diagnostic catheters; specialized catheters; therapeutic delivery catheters; sheaths for femoral and trans-radial aortic access, and intra-aortic balloons; and capital equipment, such as intra-aortic balloon pumps under the Arrow brand. Additionally, it provides catheters, urine collectors, catheterization accessories, and products for operative endourology under the Rusch brand name; micro-laparoscopic instrumentation products; and original equipment manufacturing services. The company offers its products to hospitals and healthcare providers through its direct sales force and distributors. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.