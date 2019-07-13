Comparison of USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) and CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) and CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Compression Partners LP 16 2.62 N/A -0.30 0.00 CSI Compressco LP 3 0.38 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of USA Compression Partners LP and CSI Compressco LP.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of USA Compression Partners LP and CSI Compressco LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Compression Partners LP 0.00% -2.1% -0.8% CSI Compressco LP 0.00% -50% -3.9%

Risk & Volatility

USA Compression Partners LP is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.37 beta. Competitively, CSI Compressco LP’s 120.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

USA Compression Partners LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CSI Compressco LP are 1.2 and 0.6 respectively. USA Compression Partners LP therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CSI Compressco LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for USA Compression Partners LP and CSI Compressco LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Compression Partners LP 0 1 4 2.80 CSI Compressco LP 0 0 0 0.00

USA Compression Partners LP has an average price target of $18.6, and a 1.20% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

USA Compression Partners LP and CSI Compressco LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38% and 34.9%. Insiders held 1.1% of USA Compression Partners LP shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.8% of CSI Compressco LP shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) USA Compression Partners LP 5.1% 5.6% 19.07% 22.02% -5.14% 36.59% CSI Compressco LP 5.03% 19.53% 29.56% -36.38% -45.64% 53.02%

For the past year USA Compression Partners LP has weaker performance than CSI Compressco LP

Summary

USA Compression Partners LP beats CSI Compressco LP on 7 of the 8 factors.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages that are primarily used in midstream applications. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it fabricates and sells natural gas compressor packages for various applications, including gas gathering, gas lift, carbon dioxide injection, wellhead compression, gas storage, refrigeration plant compression, gas processing, pressure maintenance, pipeline transmission, vapor recovery, pipeline station optimization, gas transmission, fuel gas boosters, and coal bed methane systems, as well as sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.