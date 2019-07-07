Comparison of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Both Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Retail industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 21 5.98 N/A 0.68 33.68 Whitestone REIT 13 4.22 N/A 0.51 25.25

Demonstrates Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and Whitestone REIT earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Whitestone REIT seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Whitestone REIT, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 2.6% Whitestone REIT 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 0.54 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Whitestone REIT is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and Whitestone REIT’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Whitestone REIT 0 1 2 2.67

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -1.55% and an $21 average target price. Meanwhile, Whitestone REIT’s average target price is $14.33, while its potential upside is 11.09%. The information presented earlier suggests that Whitestone REIT looks more robust than Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and Whitestone REIT has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 62.6%. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5% of Whitestone REIT’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.71% 8.74% 5.51% 11.56% 11.18% 18.47% Whitestone REIT 2.64% 5.85% -9.82% -7.55% 9.74% 4.81%

For the past year Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. was more bullish than Whitestone REIT.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. beats Whitestone REIT.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City. The firm was formally known as HRE Properties Inc. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Whitestone REIT is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas. The firm was formerly known as Hartman Commercial Properties REIT. Whitestone REIT was founded on 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.