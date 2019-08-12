Comparison of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Both Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Novavax Inc. 14 3.30 N/A -9.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Novavax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Novavax Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Urovant Sciences Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Novavax Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 238.54% for Urovant Sciences Ltd. with average target price of $26. Competitively Novavax Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.35, with potential downside of -66.42%. The information presented earlier suggests that Urovant Sciences Ltd. looks more robust than Novavax Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares. Insiders held 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. had bullish trend while Novavax Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats Novavax Inc.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.