Comparison of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 5.61M -3.69 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 54 0.54 44.74M -2.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Urovant Sciences Ltd. and MyoKardia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Urovant Sciences Ltd. and MyoKardia Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 63,104,611.92% -269.8% -185.3% MyoKardia Inc. 82,821,177.34% -20% -18.3%

Liquidity

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, MyoKardia Inc. which has a 18 Current Ratio and a 18 Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and MyoKardia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively MyoKardia Inc. has an average target price of $90, with potential upside of 73.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and MyoKardia Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.4% and 82.09%. About 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, MyoKardia Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. was more bullish than MyoKardia Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.