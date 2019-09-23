Comparison of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

We are contrasting Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 15 2.17 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Clovis Oncology Inc. is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Clovis Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s consensus price target is $12, while its potential upside is 153.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Clovis Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance while Clovis Oncology Inc. has -41.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Clovis Oncology Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.