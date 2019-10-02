Comparison of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 5.61M -3.69 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 50.52M -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Affimed N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 63,104,611.92% -269.8% -185.3% Affimed N.V. 1,678,795,733.23% -22.7% -11.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, Affimed N.V. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Affimed N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.4% and 41.7%. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 75.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. had bullish trend while Affimed N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Affimed N.V. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.