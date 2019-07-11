Comparison of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

As Biotechnology businesses, UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 39 1059.34 N/A -4.79 0.00 Verastem Inc. 3 4.18 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Verastem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival Verastem Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Verastem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The consensus target price of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is $45.5, with potential upside of 37.59%. On the other hand, Verastem Inc.’s potential upside is 464.52% and its consensus target price is $8.75. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Verastem Inc. seems more appealing than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.2% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.9% of Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Verastem Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76% Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has stronger performance than Verastem Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.