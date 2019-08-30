Comparison of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2155.04 N/A -5.02 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 24.43 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Trevena Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s upside potential is 46.59% at a $45.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Trevena Inc.’s average target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 310.36%. The information presented earlier suggests that Trevena Inc. looks more robust than UroGen Pharma Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Trevena Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 32.2%. 1.1% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance while Trevena Inc. has 120.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.