Comparison of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

This is a contrast between UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|35
|2419.56
|N/A
|-5.02
|0.00
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-61.2%
|-56.8%
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
The consensus target price of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is $45.5, with potential upside of 30.56%. Competitively Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 47.49%. The information presented earlier suggests that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than UroGen Pharma Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 58.9%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|6.5%
|-6.42%
|-9.76%
|-17.87%
|-24.15%
|-20.81%
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|1.47%
|4.18%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.9%
For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.