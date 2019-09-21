Comparison of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

This is a contrast between UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 35 2419.56 N/A -5.02 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is $45.5, with potential upside of 30.56%. Competitively Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 47.49%. The information presented earlier suggests that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than UroGen Pharma Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 58.9%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.