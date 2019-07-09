Comparison of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Both UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 39 1103.84 N/A -4.79 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 5.40 N/A 3.52 4.18

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Innoviva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Innoviva Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91%

Liquidity

UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 and a Quick Ratio of 7.6. Competitively, Innoviva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 66 and has 66 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Innoviva Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 32.46% and an $45.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.2% and 80.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76% Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. was less bearish than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.