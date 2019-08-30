Comparison of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

We are contrasting UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2362.39 N/A -5.02 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 47 10.89 N/A -1.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see UroGen Pharma Ltd. and FibroGen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has UroGen Pharma Ltd. and FibroGen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and FibroGen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 34.02% for UroGen Pharma Ltd. with consensus price target of $45.5. FibroGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $65 consensus price target and a 45.54% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, FibroGen Inc. is looking more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and FibroGen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 67.8%. UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance while FibroGen Inc. has 2.12% stronger performance.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.