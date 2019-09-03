Comparison of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2159.91 N/A -5.02 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see UroGen Pharma Ltd. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and BeyondSpring Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 34.02% upside potential and a consensus price target of $45.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. About 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. was more bearish than BeyondSpring Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.