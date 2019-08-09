Comparison of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 37 1019.65 N/A -5.02 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s consensus price target is $45.5, while its potential upside is 41.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has stronger performance than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.