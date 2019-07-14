Comparison of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 39 1060.78 N/A -4.79 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.78 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4. UroGen Pharma Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$45.5 is UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 37.84%. Competitively the average target price of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is $33, which is potential 398.49% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -4% -5.37% -26.85% -43.46% -54.52% -27.6%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.