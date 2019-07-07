Comparison of Urban One Inc. (UONE) and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI), both competing one another are Broadcasting – Radio companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban One Inc. 2 0.22 N/A 3.30 0.63 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. 6 4.43 N/A 0.23 24.50

Table 1 demonstrates Urban One Inc. and Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Urban One Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Urban One Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Urban One Inc. and Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban One Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sirius XM Holdings Inc. 0.00% -95.1% 11.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Urban One Inc. and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban One Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is $6.5, which is potential 9.98% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.33% of Urban One Inc. shares and 16.7% of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 40.69% of Urban One Inc. shares. Competitively, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban One Inc. -7.14% -8.27% -14.4% -13.33% 15.56% -0.48% Sirius XM Holdings Inc. -2.26% -6.34% -4.92% -9.66% -18.1% -1.75%

For the past year Urban One Inc. was less bearish than Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Sirius XM Holdings Inc. beats Urban One Inc.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels. It also streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; and offer applications to allow consumers to access its Internet radio service on smartphones, tablets, computers, home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. In addition, the company distributes satellite radios through the sale and lease of new vehicles; and acquires subscribers through the sale and lease of previously owned vehicles with factory-installed satellite radios. Its satellite radio systems include satellites, terrestrial repeaters, and other satellite facilities; studios; and radios. Further, the company provides satellite television services, which offer music channels on the DISH NETWORK satellite television service as a programming package; Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedule and scores, and movie listings; real-time traffic services; and real-time weather services. Additionally, it offers location-based services through two-way wireless connectivity, including safety, security, convenience, maintenance and data services, remote vehicles diagnostics, and stolen or parked vehicle locator services. The company also sells satellite radios directly to consumers through its Website, as well as through national and regional retailers. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.