Comparison of Urban Edge Properties (UE) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties 18 5.53 N/A 0.94 17.78 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 21 4.77 N/A 2.32 9.51

Demonstrates Urban Edge Properties and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Urban Edge Properties. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Urban Edge Properties is currently more expensive than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 0.00% 11.9% 3.9% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Urban Edge Properties is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.89. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s 0.6 beta is the reason why it is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Urban Edge Properties and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 0 0 1 3.00 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 6.21% for Urban Edge Properties with consensus price target of $20. Meanwhile, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s consensus price target is $22.33, while its potential upside is 1.32%. The results provided earlier shows that Urban Edge Properties appears more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Urban Edge Properties and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 67.6%. Urban Edge Properties’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, 2.1% are PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban Edge Properties -2.05% -2.39% -10.15% -18.39% -24.61% 0.66% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.09% 0.96% 4.9% 10.09% 14.62% 18.31%

For the past year Urban Edge Properties has weaker performance than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats on 7 of the 11 factors PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.