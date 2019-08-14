Comparison of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) and Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) and Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Energy Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Trilogy Metals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Uranium Energy Corp. and Trilogy Metals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Energy Corp. 0.00% -20.3% -15.2% Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.7% of Uranium Energy Corp. shares and 57.75% of Trilogy Metals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.2% of Uranium Energy Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15.6% of Trilogy Metals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uranium Energy Corp. 2.52% -27.18% -31.22% -23.82% -38.86% -20.77% Trilogy Metals Inc. 6.47% -29.61% -11.2% 2.39% 10.88% 23.7%

For the past year Uranium Energy Corp. has -20.77% weaker performance while Trilogy Metals Inc. has 23.7% stronger performance.

Summary

Trilogy Metals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Uranium Energy Corp.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects, which include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project; and the Bornite deposit, a carbonate-hosted copper deposit covering an area of approximately 352,943 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.