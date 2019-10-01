Comparison of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) and Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Both Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) and Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Energy Corp. 1 0.00 174.84M -0.09 0.00 Solitario Zinc Corp. N/A 0.00 52.62M -0.05 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Energy Corp. 18,466,413,181.24% -20.3% -15.2% Solitario Zinc Corp. 17,873,641,304.35% -10.9% -10.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.29 beta means Uranium Energy Corp.’s volatility is 29.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Solitario Zinc Corp. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

15.4 and 15.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Uranium Energy Corp. Its rival Solitario Zinc Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 16.2 and 16.2 respectively. Solitario Zinc Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Uranium Energy Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Uranium Energy Corp. and Solitario Zinc Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 35.7% and 5.2% respectively. Uranium Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.25% of Solitario Zinc Corp. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uranium Energy Corp. 2.52% -27.18% -31.22% -23.82% -38.86% -20.77% Solitario Zinc Corp. -1.49% -8.6% -22.27% 11.38% -21.8% 33.58%

For the past year Uranium Energy Corp. has -20.77% weaker performance while Solitario Zinc Corp. has 33.58% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Solitario Zinc Corp. beats Uranium Energy Corp.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration and royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru, Brazil, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds interests in the BongarÃ¡ project comprising 16 concessions that covers an area of 12,600 hectares located in the Department of Amazonas, northern Peru; Chambara zinc property located in northern Peru; Newmont Alliance and the La Promesa project located in Peru. The company also owns royalty interests in Yanacocha royalty property in Peru; Pedra Branca platinum-palladium project in Brazil; and Montana royalty property in the United States; and Norcan and Aconchi royalty properties in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. and changed its name to Solitario Zinc Corp. in July 2017. Solitario Zinc Corp. was founded in 1984 and is based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.