Comparison of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) and Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) and Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Energy Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Paringa Resources Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) and Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Energy Corp. 0.00% -20.3% -15.2% Paringa Resources Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Uranium Energy Corp. and Paringa Resources Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.7% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Uranium Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uranium Energy Corp. 2.52% -27.18% -31.22% -23.82% -38.86% -20.77% Paringa Resources Limited -23.29% -15.15% -57.25% 0% 0% -63.16%

For the past year Uranium Energy Corp. was less bearish than Paringa Resources Limited.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.