Comparison of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ur-Energy Inc. 1 5.95 N/A -0.04 0.00 Western Copper and Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Demonstrates Ur-Energy Inc. and Western Copper and Gold Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ur-Energy Inc. 0.00% -12.3% -6.3% Western Copper and Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ur-Energy Inc. and Western Copper and Gold Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 4.56%. 55.71% are Ur-Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.41% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ur-Energy Inc. 4.05% -36.24% -31.63% -18.42% -23.96% -8.75% Western Copper and Gold Corporation 22.06% 18.79% 49.33% 5.35% -3.21% 74.22%

For the past year Ur-Energy Inc. has -8.75% weaker performance while Western Copper and Gold Corporation has 74.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Western Copper and Gold Corporation beats Ur-Energy Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

UR-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.