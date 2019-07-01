Comparison of UQM Technologies Inc. (UQM) and Tower International Inc. (NYSE:TOWR)

As Auto Parts companies, UQM Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) and Tower International Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UQM Technologies Inc. 2 5.76 N/A -0.12 0.00 Tower International Inc. 23 0.26 N/A 3.26 6.07

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UQM Technologies Inc. 0.00% -115.5% -45.6% Tower International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

UQM Technologies Inc. has a 1.59 beta, while its volatility is 59.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Tower International Inc.’s 2.08 beta is the reason why it is 108.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of UQM Technologies Inc. Its rival Tower International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Tower International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than UQM Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for UQM Technologies Inc. and Tower International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UQM Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tower International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both UQM Technologies Inc. and Tower International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.1% and 90% respectively. About 0.4% of UQM Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Tower International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UQM Technologies Inc. 0.3% -0.3% 0% 36.07% 53.7% 95.29% Tower International Inc. -7.74% -17.13% -19.55% -34.94% -28.68% -16.85%

For the past year UQM Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Tower International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Tower International Inc. beats UQM Technologies Inc.

UQM Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications. It also provides research, development, and application engineering contract services for strategic partners, customers, and the United States government. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier 1 suppliers of OEMs, and vehicle integrators in various markets, including passenger buses, mining vehicles, marine, military, aircraft HVAC, automobiles, and other markets, as well as commercial trucks, vans, and shuttles. UQM Technologies, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Meritor, Inc. to develop full electric axle systems. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.