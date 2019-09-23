Comparison of Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR)

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. 44 5.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 DropCar Inc. 2 0.61 N/A -8.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Upland Software Inc. and DropCar Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Upland Software Inc. and DropCar Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8% DropCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Upland Software Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.56 beta. DropCar Inc.’s 2.86 beta is the reason why it is 186.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Upland Software Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor DropCar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. DropCar Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Upland Software Inc. and DropCar Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Upland Software Inc.’s upside potential is 45.56% at a $53 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Upland Software Inc. and DropCar Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.3% and 1.6%. Insiders owned roughly 10.1% of Upland Software Inc.’s shares. Competitively, DropCar Inc. has 9.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85% DropCar Inc. -17.12% -15.6% -56.19% -60.21% -87.32% -26.7%

For the past year Upland Software Inc. had bullish trend while DropCar Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Upland Software Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors DropCar Inc.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.