Comparison of Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. 43 5.23 N/A -0.77 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 22 4.32 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Upland Software Inc. and Agilysys Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Upland Software Inc. and Agilysys Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8% Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -6.1%

Volatility and Risk

Upland Software Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.56 beta. Competitively, Agilysys Inc.’s 69.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

Upland Software Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Agilysys Inc. are 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. Agilysys Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Upland Software Inc. and Agilysys Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Upland Software Inc. has a 29.61% upside potential and an average target price of $49.25. Competitively Agilysys Inc. has an average target price of $25.5, with potential downside of -6.42%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Upland Software Inc. seems more appealing than Agilysys Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.3% of Upland Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.3% of Agilysys Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Upland Software Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.9% of Agilysys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85% Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06%

For the past year Upland Software Inc. was less bullish than Agilysys Inc.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.