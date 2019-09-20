Comparison of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

As Application Software businesses, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech Holding Limited 8 15.81 N/A -1.14 0.00 SVMK Inc. 17 8.81 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for UP Fintech Holding Limited and SVMK Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of UP Fintech Holding Limited and SVMK Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% SVMK Inc. 0.00% -89% -23.1%

Liquidity

UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SVMK Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. UP Fintech Holding Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SVMK Inc.

Analyst Ratings

UP Fintech Holding Limited and SVMK Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 SVMK Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, SVMK Inc.’s potential upside is 20.02% and its consensus target price is $22.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both UP Fintech Holding Limited and SVMK Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 77% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.45% of UP Fintech Holding Limited’s shares. Competitively, 2.7% are SVMK Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UP Fintech Holding Limited -3.89% -23.08% -68.89% 0% 0% -61.54% SVMK Inc. -4.02% 3.22% -3.19% 33.94% 0% 38.3%

For the past year UP Fintech Holding Limited had bearish trend while SVMK Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors UP Fintech Holding Limited beats SVMK Inc.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.