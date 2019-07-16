Comparison of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Both UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech Holding Limited 10 18.80 N/A -0.33 0.00 Immersion Corporation 9 7.67 N/A 1.78 4.77

Demonstrates UP Fintech Holding Limited and Immersion Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has UP Fintech Holding Limited and Immersion Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Immersion Corporation 0.00% 53.4% 36.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of UP Fintech Holding Limited are 6.1 and 6.1. Competitively, Immersion Corporation has 8.9 and 8.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Immersion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

UP Fintech Holding Limited and Immersion Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.4% and 80.3%. 1.45% are UP Fintech Holding Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Immersion Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UP Fintech Holding Limited -23.11% -57.05% 0% 0% 0% -24.45% Immersion Corporation -15.87% -5.04% -14.69% -7.63% -34.92% -5.36%

For the past year Immersion Corporation has weaker performance than UP Fintech Holding Limited

Summary

Immersion Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.