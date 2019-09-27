Comparison of Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 13.54M -1.33 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 -2.89 11.38M -3.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Unum Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Unum Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 721,248,601.72% -62.3% -43.3% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 56,504,468.72% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

Unum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 7 and has 7 Quick Ratio. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

MeiraGTx Holdings plc on the other hand boasts of a $40 average target price and a 152.53% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Unum Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 36.6%. About 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -55% weaker performance while MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 182.68% stronger performance.

Summary

Unum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.