Comparison of Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

We are comparing Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 13.54M -1.33 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 10 -0.16 15.22M -6.84 0.00

Table 1 highlights Unum Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 718,836,270.97% -62.3% -43.3% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 153,737,373.74% -337.5% -80.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s potential upside is 115.75% and its average price target is $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors. 39.76% are Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has weaker performance than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.