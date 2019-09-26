Comparison of Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

We will be comparing the differences between Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.15 N/A -1.33 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 27.71 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.9. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.