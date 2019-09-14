Comparison of Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|5.02
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-62.3%
|-43.3%
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Genmab A/S’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 14.66%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.61%
|-17.84%
|-39.26%
|-50%
|-87.48%
|-55%
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -55% weaker performance while Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance.
Summary
Genmab A/S beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
