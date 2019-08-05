Comparison of Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Since Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|5.50
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-13.68
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Unum Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Unum Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-62.3%
|-43.3%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-81.3%
|-52%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, aTyr Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. aTyr Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Unum Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 35.3%. 39.76% are Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.61%
|-17.84%
|-39.26%
|-50%
|-87.48%
|-55%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.
Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
