Comparison of Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Since Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.50 N/A -1.33 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -13.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Unum Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Unum Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, aTyr Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. aTyr Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Unum Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 35.3%. 39.76% are Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.