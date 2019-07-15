Comparison of Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univest Financial Corporation 25 3.82 N/A 1.82 13.76 Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 38 4.29 N/A 3.06 13.54

Table 1 demonstrates Univest Financial Corporation and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Univest Financial Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Univest Financial Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Univest Financial Corporation and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univest Financial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 0.00% 10% 1.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Univest Financial Corporation and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.9% and 52.2%. About 1.9% of Univest Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Univest Financial Corporation -0.99% -0.16% 3.09% -2.87% -14.97% 15.9% Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. -1.19% 12.72% 11.78% 6.97% -14.5% 34.39%

For the past year Univest Financial Corporation has weaker performance than Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. beats Univest Financial Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest-bearing deposits, interest-bearing checking deposits, money market savings accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; commercial real estate and construction loans and leases; residential real estate loans; loans to individuals; and municipal loans and leases. The company also offers lease financing, financial planning, investment management, insurance products, and brokerage services; and investment advisory services comprising discretionary investment consulting and management services. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, and one- to four-family residential loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers cash management solutions comprising information, receivable, and payable management services, as well as automated clearing house, check card, online bill payment, and payroll direct deposit services; and debit cards and mobile services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of PASL Holding LLC.