Comparison of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) and Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) and Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Steel & Iron. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 16 0.56 N/A 1.14 12.16 Worthington Industries Inc. 37 0.59 N/A 2.44 15.49

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and Worthington Industries Inc. Worthington Industries Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) and Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 2.8% Worthington Industries Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.7%

Risk & Volatility

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Worthington Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 1.02 beta which makes it 2.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Worthington Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Worthington Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and Worthington Industries Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Worthington Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. is $25, with potential upside of 53.85%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and Worthington Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.2% and 50.9%. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.9% of Worthington Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. -2.05% -18.46% -17.59% -36.02% -51.09% -14.44% Worthington Industries Inc. -3.23% -4.38% -0.4% -10.91% -16.8% 8.47%

For the past year Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. had bearish trend while Worthington Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Worthington Industries Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.

Worthington Industries, Inc., a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, and office furniture and equipment markets. It also toll processes steel for steel mills, large end-users, service centers, and other processors; and designs and manufactures reusable custom steel platforms, racks, and pallets for supporting, protecting, and handling products in the shipping process. The Pressure Cylinders segment manufactures and sells filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, oil and gas equipment, and various accessories and related products for a range of end-use market applications, including industrial products, consumer products, alternative fuels, oil and gas equipment, and cryogenics. The Engineered Cabs segment designs and manufactures custom-engineered open and enclosed cabs, as well as operator stations and custom fabrications for heavy mobile equipment used in agricultural, construction, forestry, military, and mining industries; and machined structural components, complex and painted weldments, and engine doors. Worthington Industries, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.