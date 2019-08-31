Comparison of Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) and Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) and Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) compete with each other in the Security & Protection Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Security Instruments Inc. 1 0.15 N/A -0.58 0.00 Magal Security Systems Ltd. 5 1.10 N/A 0.13 37.38

In table 1 we can see Universal Security Instruments Inc. and Magal Security Systems Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Universal Security Instruments Inc. and Magal Security Systems Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Security Instruments Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -7.2% Magal Security Systems Ltd. 0.00% 3.6% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.5 beta. Magal Security Systems Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.19 beta which makes it 19.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Magal Security Systems Ltd. are 2.9 and 2.5 respectively. Magal Security Systems Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Universal Security Instruments Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.3% of Universal Security Instruments Inc. shares and 61% of Magal Security Systems Ltd. shares. About 42.74% of Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 47.9% of Magal Security Systems Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Security Instruments Inc. 2.36% 6.56% -1.52% 7.44% -5.45% 22.64% Magal Security Systems Ltd. -1.88% -5.8% -11.63% -10.8% -9.94% 5.84%

For the past year Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Summary

Magal Security Systems Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Universal Security Instruments Inc.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security. The company offers perimeter security products that enable customers to monitor, limit, and control access by unauthorized personnel to specific regions or areas. Its perimeter security systems include fence mounted detection systems; detection grids, gates, and fences to protect water passages, VIP residences, and other outdoor applications; buried sensors; hybrid perimeter intrusion detection systems; electrical field disturbance sensors; and microwave sensors. The company also integrated intelligent video management solutions for security surveillance and business intelligence applications; and cyber-security products for monitoring, securing, and the active management of wired, wireless, and fiber optic communication networks. In addition, it offers RoboGuard, a robot that runs on an elevated rail along the perimeter of protected sites or border lines; and life safety/duress alarm products to protect personnel in prisons. Further, the company provides MTC-1500I, a dual technology outdoor surveillance system; Fortis4G, a fourth generation command and control system; StarNet 2, a security management system; and Network Manager, a middleware package. Its products are used to protect national borders, military bases, power plants, airports, seaports, prisons, industrial sites, retail organizations, banks, oil and gas facilities, athlete villages and stadiums, and municipalities from intrusion, terror, crime, sabotage or vandalism to infrastructure, assets, and personnel. The company sells its products through system integrators and distribution channels. Magal Security Systems Ltd. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Yehud, Israel.