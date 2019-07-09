Comparison of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

This is a contrast between Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is 13.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.7. The Current Ratio of rival Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is 20.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.7. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is $21, with potential upside of 155.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares and 94.5% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.22%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. was more bearish than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.