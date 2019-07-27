Comparison of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

We will be comparing the differences between Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 363 4.90 N/A 20.54 14.89

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Liquidity

Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.7 and a Quick Ratio of 13.7. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

The average price target of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is $21, with potential upside of 205.23%. Meanwhile, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $425.2, while its potential upside is 37.53%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Unity Biotechnology Inc. seems more appealing than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares and 73.6% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 12.22% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 20.1% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.04% -18.55% -25.78% -14.25% -1.19% -18.11%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.