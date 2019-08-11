Comparison of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Both Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 14.45 N/A -0.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Liquidity

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are 8.8 and 8.6 respectively. Unity Biotechnology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 203.91% and an $21 consensus price target. Competitively Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $108.25, with potential upside of 13.35%. The information presented earlier suggests that Unity Biotechnology Inc. looks more robust than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares and 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.