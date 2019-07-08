Comparison of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 24 9.17 N/A -2.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Unity Biotechnology Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8%

Liquidity

13.7 and 13.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. Its rival NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 2.7 respectively. Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s upside potential is 148.52% at a $21 average price target. Competitively NanoString Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $29, with potential downside of -0.45%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Unity Biotechnology Inc. is looking more favorable than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.22%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while NanoString Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.