Comparison of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Both Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, and a 244.26% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.8% and 57.5%. 8.3% are Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.