Comparison of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -0.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is 13.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.7. The Current Ratio of rival Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 252.94% and an $21 consensus price target. On the other hand, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 400.33% and its consensus price target is $1.5. The results provided earlier shows that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Unity Biotechnology Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares and 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.