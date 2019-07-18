Comparison of Unitil Corporation (UTL) and Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)

Both Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) and Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Utilities industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unitil Corporation 55 2.00 N/A 2.95 19.24 Just Energy Group Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 1.76 2.06

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Unitil Corporation and Just Energy Group Inc. Just Energy Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Unitil Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Unitil Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Just Energy Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unitil Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 3.5% Just Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Unitil Corporation and Just Energy Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unitil Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Just Energy Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Just Energy Group Inc. has an average price target of $5.5, with potential upside of 26.44%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.8% of Unitil Corporation shares and 31.23% of Just Energy Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Unitil Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Just Energy Group Inc. has 34.88% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unitil Corporation 1.69% 3.81% 7.46% 14.82% 19.97% 12.01% Just Energy Group Inc. -0.27% 5.22% 2.54% -3.97% -10.59% 10%

For the past year Unitil Corporation has stronger performance than Just Energy Group Inc.

Summary

Unitil Corporation beats on 11 of the 11 factors Just Energy Group Inc.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 104,300 electric customers and 79,900 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.