Comparison of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 82 1.53 40.01M -3.47 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 26 0.00 28.27M -0.94 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 48,727,317.01% -5.7% -4.3% Zymeworks Inc. 108,397,239.26% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8. Competitively, Zymeworks Inc. has 6.8 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

United Therapeutics Corporation has a 74.11% upside potential and an average price target of $140.75. Meanwhile, Zymeworks Inc.’s consensus price target is $37.75, while its potential upside is 45.87%. The results provided earlier shows that United Therapeutics Corporation appears more favorable than Zymeworks Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares and 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares. 0.2% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance while Zymeworks Inc. has 55.65% stronger performance.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Zymeworks Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.