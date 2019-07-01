Comparison of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Both United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 105 2.24 N/A -3.47 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.53 N/A -1.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of United Therapeutics Corporation and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8. Competitively, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 5.8 and 5.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

United Therapeutics Corporation and Sutro Biopharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential is 65.92% at a $136.14 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.6% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97% Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend while Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.