Comparison of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)

We are contrasting United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 98 2.28 N/A -3.47 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 538.82 N/A -1.92 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 20.1 Current Ratio and a 20.1 Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential is 60.55% at a $127.67 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $48.5, which is potential 68.87% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares and 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.2% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend while Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.