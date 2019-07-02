Comparison of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 105 2.24 N/A -3.47 0.00 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of United Therapeutics Corporation and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us United Therapeutics Corporation and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8%

Volatility and Risk

United Therapeutics Corporation’s current beta is 1.04 and it happens to be 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and has 5.4 Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$136.14 is United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 65.92%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares and 13.4% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 8.89% are OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -17.97% weaker performance while OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has 52.33% stronger performance.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.