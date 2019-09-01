Comparison of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

As Biotechnology businesses, United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 95 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of United Therapeutics Corporation and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Therapeutics Corporation and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.04 shows that United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 1.53 beta which is 53.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 2 3 2.50 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$130.86 is United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 58.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance while Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 13.99% stronger performance.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.