Comparison of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Both United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 94 2.30 N/A -3.47 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.55 N/A 8.02 17.37

In table 1 we can see United Therapeutics Corporation and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Volatility and Risk

United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s 1.14 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

7.2 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation. Its rival Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

United Therapeutics Corporation and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 6 2.67

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential is 70.10% at a $136.83 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus target price is $164.56, while its potential upside is 30.13%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, United Therapeutics Corporation is looking more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

United Therapeutics Corporation and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 95.4%. Insiders owned 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance while Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 12.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats United Therapeutics Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.