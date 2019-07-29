Comparison of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

We are comparing United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|101
|2.14
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and Forward Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
Volatility & Risk
A 1.04 beta means United Therapeutics Corporation’s volatility is 4.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s 165.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.65 beta.
Liquidity
United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, Forward Pharma A/S which has a 74.5 Current Ratio and a 74.5 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to United Therapeutics Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and Forward Pharma A/S can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|1
|3
|2
|2.33
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential is 74.09% at a $136.14 consensus price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 20.7% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|-6.67%
|-17.27%
|-24.16%
|-21.91%
|-16.17%
|-17.97%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-6.89%
|-16.73%
|-29.85%
|-39.4%
|-52.8%
|31.31%
For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -17.97% weaker performance while Forward Pharma A/S has 31.31% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats United Therapeutics Corporation.
