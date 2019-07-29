Comparison of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

We are comparing United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 101 2.14 N/A -3.47 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and Forward Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.04 beta means United Therapeutics Corporation’s volatility is 4.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s 165.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.65 beta.

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, Forward Pharma A/S which has a 74.5 Current Ratio and a 74.5 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and Forward Pharma A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential is 74.09% at a $136.14 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 20.7% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97% Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -17.97% weaker performance while Forward Pharma A/S has 31.31% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats United Therapeutics Corporation.