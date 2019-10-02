Comparison of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Since United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 82 1.46 40.01M -3.47 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 0.00 15.93M 3.71 20.20

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for United Therapeutics Corporation and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 48,816,495.85% -5.7% -4.3% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23,023,558.32% 19.3% 18.2%

Risk & Volatility

United Therapeutics Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.7 and 20.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given United Therapeutics Corporation and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus target price is $140.75, while its potential upside is 81.36%. On the other hand, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential downside is -5.24% and its consensus target price is $57. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, United Therapeutics Corporation is looking more favorable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. United Therapeutics Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 13 factors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.